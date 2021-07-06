DICKINSON —
Ada Lucille Lovingfoss, 87, a resident of Ventura, California for the past 49 years, passed away on June 29, 2021, in Dickinson, Texas. Ada was born on August 6th, 1933, in Prattville, Alabama to Ernest Stein and Annie Louise Cargill Coker. Ada attended the Southwest Texas State Teacher’s College at San Marcus where she met the love of her life, Warren who was attending Texas A&M and was the brother of her roommate, Laverne Black. She later attended University of Houston.
Ada is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Warren John Lovingfoss, Sr. and daughter, Kim Lovingfoss.
She is survived by her daughters; Deborah Illuminate and husband Dave, and Susan Ito and husband, George; sons, Warren John Lovingfoss, Jr., and Don Paul Lovingfoss and wife, Ashley; sister, Jo Anne Swanson; brothers, Dr. Michael Coker, and Donald Coker; Grandchildren, Dr. Jacqueline Sadeghian, David Illuminate and wife, Dr. Ginger Quick, Bradley Illuminate, Pharmacy 2022, Lindsey Ito, Shelby Ito, Steven Ito, Connor Lovingfoss, Logan Lovingfoss, and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss; Great Grandchildren, Gabriel, Luke, and Mary Sadeghian, and Sienna and Evan Illuminate.
For many years Ada attended First Baptist Church in Ventura and was actively involved, serving on the mission board. Ada travelled to Russia multiple times along with her husband Warren, and together they sponsored a church in the Ukraine. She then attended Ventura Missionary Church. Ada was prodigious in her generosity and love for the mission field and helping those less fortunate.
Ada loved spending her free time with her family and friends and often travelled with them to various places. She appreciated attending musicals and concerts with family and others. She also loved hosting family gatherings and piano recitals for her students. Ada was a renowned piano teacher and a member of the Petroleum Wives’ Club, Music Teachers Association of California, American College Musicians, National Federation of Music Clubs, and National Music Teachers Association. Ada was an inspiration to her students, sharing her love and passion for music and the great composers.
Ada was loved dearly by her family and will be greatly missed.
A viewing will take place on Friday July 9, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm at Boyok-Reardon Funeral Home, 15 Taloma Drive, Ventura, California, 90003, (805) 643-8623. A celebration of Ada’s life will be held Saturday July 10th at 12PM. Services will be held at Jubilee Fellowship Church at 1956 Palma Drive, Ventura, California, with Pastor Dr. Leonard DeWitt presiding. Ada will be laid to rest at Ivy Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army online at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/164006/#!/donation/checkout.
