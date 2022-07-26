TEXAS CITY — Robert Jack "Bobby" Bohn, 74 of Texas City, made his final journey to be with our Heavenly Father with his family surrounding him with love on Monday, July 25, 2022. Bobby was born on November 9, 1947 in Galveston, Texas to his mother Mary Katherine and father Robert John Bohn, Jr. He grew up in Galveston and attended Kerwin High School where he played every sport he possibly could, football, baseball, track and basketball. He married his high school sweetheart Carolyn in 1966 and moved to Texas City where they lived together for 51 years until her passing in 2017. Together they started Bohn's Building Materials in 1977.
Bobby is preceded in death by his mother Mary and father R.J. Bohn; brother John Daniel; sisters Katherine Mary and Janet Elizabeth Bohn. Bobby is survived by is wife Katherine who was by his side when he passed, his three children Robert M. Bohn and his wife Dana, his son Paul A. Bohn, and his daughter Michelle Lyle and her husband Brent. He is also survived by his grandchildren who he loved more than anything, Robert "Little Bobby" Bohn, Michelle Bohn, Ashley Bohn, Alex Bohn, Cory Lyle and daughter in law Deanna Bohn- Garcia. Bobby is also survived by his sisters and brothers, Judy Castillo and husband Joe, Nancy Kageler and husband Woody, his twin sister Georgia Ladd and husband Tom, Paul Bohn and wife Linda, Mary Margaret "Peggy" Bohn, and David Bohn and his wife Sue, James "Jimmy" Bohn, Patricia "Patty" Ewert and her husband Mike; Bobby is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Bobby was a lifelong die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. Bobby loved to watch his grandchildren play sports, he enjoyed playing softball as long as he could. He loved to take trips and go scuba diving. He cherished watching sports and relaxing at family dinners on Sunday's. Bobby's family would like to thank the Hospice Care Team and his nurse Rebecca Stonier Novicky for the amazing care that was given to him his final weeks.
Bobby's family will receive family and friends on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at Emken-Linton Funeral Home at 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022. Pallbearers are Robert "Mike" Bohn, Robert "Little Bobby" Bohn, Brent Lyle, Cory Lyle, Jimmy Bohn and Joe Tambrella with honorary pallbearer Paul M. Bohn.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Care Team or St. Judes.
