Vincent John Zahorik age 42 of Galveston departed this earthly life Monday October 19, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm until 8;00pm Friday October 23, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church where a vigil service will be held at 6:30pm. A Private family graveside service will be held Saturday under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Vincent “Vinny” John Zahorik, of Galveston Island, TX, born on January 25, 1978, to Charles “John" Zahorik and Olga Gutierrez, adored father to Austin Samuel, Vincent Arthur, and Liam Michael, loving brother to Lisa M. Cruz (Marcus), Julie L. Zahorik Mitchell (Ricky), Christopher J. Zahorik (Katrina), his long-time Love Shannon L. Ewing, as well as numerous nieces and nephews,
Preceded in death by Charles J. Zahorik Sr., Rose Swain Campo, Jenny Campo, Pedro and Enedina Gutierrez, uncle Joe and dearest uncle James “Jimmy” Zahorik.
Vincent the eldest son and third child to a group of four siblings, was not only a brother, more importantly, he was one of our very best friends, always supporting us in every struggle, venture, and victory. “Vinny” (to his friends and family) was best known for his signature everyday “no- nonsense” button-down shirts, fantastic ties, and briefcase, was always ready to take on the world and help anyone who came across his path. Our brother knew not a stranger, always lending a hand, an ear, or “legal” advice if you so needed….he was a caretaker by nature and a brilliant Man.
Vinny pursued many career paths and but could never quite settle for just one…we will always admire his tenacity and driven spirit to think outside of the box. Vincent didn’t care about a window view, office space, or titles; he liked getting out and meeting people, sharing stories and telling you about his next big vision.
He found great happiness in the people he surrounded himself with, especially his Sons, Austin, Vincent “Little Vinny”, and Liam. He took great pride in being a father and we know he loved them immensely. In addition to being a loving father, he took great pleasure in being that crazy Uncle who always messed with his nieces and nephews, challenging them to who was the more witty, one-upping them, or just plain teasing. He may not have been an everyday in your life, but he always made sure to make you feel special and show up with the best gifts! Two Christmas’ ago he showed up to all of our homes with commercial size ping-pong tables….putting us all on notice, “freshen up, because we were going to be having a huge Ping-Pong Tournament” and he was gonna take us down!
Vincent was more than a great friend and brother, he was my Mom’s greatest love and our Dad’s best friend and live-in caretaker. We couldn’t convince him that Dad didn’t need a caretaker, but that didn’t stop him from making sure Dad didn’t skip any meals, appointments, or just hang out and keep him company. Although we will all greatly miss our brother, I know that Dad and Mom will miss him deeply. For all those he touched and loved, our loss is tremendous…the world needs more people like you Vincent.
Our prayers from here on, are that everyone remember our Brother for the thoughtful, caring, and loving spirit he was and that you pass along kindness without limitations in honor of his memory.
Pallbearers are Ricky Mitchell, Marcus Cruz, Christopher Zahorik, Cheyenne Mata, Jr, Gaige Mitchell, Austin Ewing, Cross Mitchell and Kaidan Mata.
