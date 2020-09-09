With deepest sorrow, we announce that Lev Rice IV, age 42 a beloved son, brother, father, husband, family member and friend passed suddenly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home in Texas City, Texas.
Those who knew Lev, even just a little, were always greeted with a contagious and humongous smile. He loved to laugh and to make everyone around him laugh and feel loved. He loved his boys and family so much. He enjoyed playing chess, reading and all types of animals from domestic to exotic. Whether he knew you or not, if you were hurting for anything and he could make it stop, he would. The world, our world has lost a shining light.
Lev will be missed everyday by his wife Amanda, his children, Marques, Lil Lev, Baby Lev, and Carmyne, his father, Lev Rice Jr. and wife Cynthia Marie Rice, his mother, Shirley Ann Rice, sister Siritha Ritell, brothers Christopher Rice and wife, Alfreda, Nathaniel Rice and wife, Lawanna, his Grandmother Rita Ritell, God Sister Danyette Love, step siblings Michelle Vaughn, Kimberly Gaskin, Adrian Gaskin and wife, Melissa and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and many, many friends.
We know Lev is now with his Paternal Grandmother Leora Coleman, Maternal Grandfather Junior Ritell, Paternal Grandfather Lev Rice Sr. his aunts Renea and Regina, and CousinJay.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 8am at with a chapel service to begin at 10am services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.