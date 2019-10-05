Jennifer Lynn Caso, 76, of Texas City, left for Heaven on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was a loving wife and homemaker.
Jennifer was born November 12, 1942 in Negley, Red River County, Texas to Jack Doraty and Galdys Allen.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Tony) Caso; her parents; brother, Jack Allen Doraty and sisters, Joann Russell and Jeanette Bares.
Survivors include brothers, James W. Doraty and Jerry Lee Doraty; sister-in-law Judy Doraty; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A private burial will be held at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas under the care of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
