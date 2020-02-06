Dillion Kelley, 29, of Santa Fe, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church in Texas City. Immediately following with be A Celebration of Life at The Hidden Palms in Santa Fe.
Dillion Kelley was born August 14, 1990 in Temple, Texas. He worked in the HVAC field for many years.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather’s Lawrence Kelley and Joseph Vail.
Survivors include his Mom and Dad, Rocky and Pam Vail and Mother Laura Kelley. His grandparent’s Barbara Vail and Ron and Wanda Shelton. Sisters Cinnamon, Breanna and Cyarra. Nephews Rhyder, River and Hunter. His beloved girlfriend Amanda Wright and her children Travis and Allie. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and his four-legged best friend Zeus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.