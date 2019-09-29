Baldemar Fuentes Ramos
GALVESTON—Baldemar Fuentes Ramos passed away on September 21, 2019 in Galveston, Texas. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Amber Marie Guarnelo
GALVESTON—Amber Marie Guarnelo age 26 of Texas City passed away Wednesday September 25, 2019 at her residence in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
