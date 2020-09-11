Annette Prescott Cook, age 73 of Dickinson, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Born Monday, July 14, 1947 in Winnfield, LA, Annette was a graduate of Texas City High School in Texas City, TX. She then attended and graduated from Business School. Annette made a career working at The University of Texas Medical Branch, Pediatrics Unit in Galveston, Texas from which she worked until her retirement.
Annette was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Michael Ray Cook; granddaughter, Kayla Sue Cook; sister, Jean Nesmith; parents, Wilbur and Eleanor Prescott.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children and grandchildren: son, Robert ‘Trooper’ Cook of Crosby, TX and grandchildren, Tamara Watkins, Kristi Cook and Robert Ryan Cook; daughter, Brandy Cook Davenport of Dickinson, TX and grandchildren, Brian Cook and Brittany Bullock; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Cindy Cook of Merit, TX and grandchildren, Beth Bookout, Kaitlyn Cook and Mikey Cook. Annette was blessed with great grandchildren, Kyler and Katelyn Yarbrough, Lily Ann and Luke Watkins, Ryhinn Cook, Kamber Cook and Robert Ray Cook. Annette’s surviving siblings; sister, Elaine Riley (Rayford) of Winnfield, LA; brothers, Doug Prescott (Barbara) of Sikes, LA; and Dennis Prescott (Molly) of Houston, TX, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A very special thank you to those that watched over and helped Annette. She was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to a breast cancer charity of their choosing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.