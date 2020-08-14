Leakey Texas will continue its small-town, every day way of life, but it will not be the same without one of its most prominent and beloved citizens, Hugh M. Scott Jr. Husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed from this earth to our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, July 13th, 2020, at the age of 91.
Hugh was born March 28th, 1929, in Port Arthur, Texas to Hugh Sr. and Faye (Caruthers) Scott. He grew up in Port Arthur and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He went on to obtain his degree in Aeronautical Engineering at Texas A&M. He also loved playing the trumpet in the Texas A&M Marching Band and was a graduate of the class of 1951. Hugh was an Aggie in every sense of the word and enjoyed being a part of the Aggie Association and of course Aggie football. Hugh joined the United States Air Force in 1951 and served in the Korean Conflict till his Honorable Relief as a First Lieutenant.
Before he moved to Fort Worth he married, then after moving to Fort Worth had Stanley, Ellen, and Stephen his 3 children. While working for General Dynamics he later met the love of his life, Billie (Hunnicutt) who had 3 children. They then started their life with six children, Randy Huddleston, Cathy Huddleston, Sherry Huddleston, Stanley Scott, Ellen Scott, and Stephen Scott. Hugh was recruited as a Spacecraft Systems Engineer for NASA and moved his family to League City, Texas till his early retirement in 1983. He worked on many projects in the early days of the space program that included Apollo, Gemini, Apollo-Soyuz, the Space Shuttle, and more. Hugh was instrumental in the Soyuz project and entertained the Russians involved with the project on many occasions here in the states. He enjoyed his work and travels with NASA immensely and was very devoted to his job and family.
When he and his wife, Billie, moved to their retirement home that was built out on the Frio River in Leakey, Texas they enjoyed their life together working with the community. Hugh was a devoted member of the Leakey Lions Club and served as the 2-A2 District Governor in 1996-97. Hugh received many awards for Lifetime Achievement, Melvin Jones Fellow, Jack Welch Fellow of the Lions Camp, and many more too numerous to list. He loved every aspect of the Lions and worked closely with the Lion Camp as well as the Journey for Sight program with his dear friend that preceded him in passing “Ebb” Grindstaff.
Hugh also was a member of the Leakey United Methodist Church, and was instrumental in helping start the Leakey Library as one of the first “Friends of the Library” with his wife Billie. Hugh was also a volunteer with the EMS and a member of the American Legion Post #489. He loved the people of Leakey and treated them with respect and kindness always.
An avid scuba diver and instructor in his early years he was a member of the original Lunarfins Club in Houston, Texas. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shrimping and numerous water sports with his family. In his retirement years he enjoyed working in the orchard and selling his “Frio Canyon Peaches” in town and handing out to all his friends and neighbors. He loved to play his acting parts with his wife in the local plays and they enjoyed dancing together at varied functions here in the hill country. He followed sports on television and loved his Westerns. He had a wit and style about him that was unmatched and will never be forgotten. He touched the lives of people around the world and connected with people from all walks of live. A devout Christian, and one “giant of a gentleman”, he will be sorely missed by many.
Those left to cherish and honor forever his memory are his children, Cathy Scott, Stanley Scott and his wife Connie, Sherry Sasser, and Ellen Scott; daughter-in-law, Sherre Huddleston. His grandchildren, Jason Huddleston, Tera Skeen, Sarah Corbin, Amber Sumrall, Candie White, Stuart Scott, Garrison Northcutt, Valerie Hedrick, Tanis Price, Katelynn Ortiz; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Conner, Cole, and Faith Huddleston, Natalie Skeen, Hannah and Nicholas Sumrall.
Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Faye Scott, wife, Billie (the love of his life), sons, Randy Huddleston and Stephen Scott.
The family extends a special thanks to Uvalde Hospice, Leakey Lions Club, American Legion Post #489, Leakey United Methodist Church, The Divide Chapel, and to all the loyal friends of the family.
Memorial service was held 9:30a.m. Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 outside at Leakey United Methodist Church, Leakey, Texas. Officiant Pastor Richard Zander.
In lieu of flowers donations to Leakey Lions Club, American Legion Post#489, and EMS. Arrangements are under the personal care of Nelson Funeral Home of Leakey, Texas.
Condolences can be left at nelsonfuneralhomes@swtexas.net
