Handy Berry
Handy Berry, 79, passed away on June 16, 2020 at UTMB surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677.
Robert Wayne King
GALVESTON—Robert Wayne King, 61, departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
John Quincy Myles III
GALVESTON—John Quincy Myles III departed this life on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
