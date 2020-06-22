Handy Berry

Handy Berry, 79, passed away on June 16, 2020 at UTMB surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677.

Robert Wayne King

GALVESTON—Robert Wayne King, 61, departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

John Quincy Myles III

GALVESTON—John Quincy Myles III departed this life on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

