Aurora “AC” Hernandez, 65, of Texas City passed away on Friday, July 13, 2018 in Texas City. She was born on October 24, 1952 to Antonio Arellano and Emmanuella Hernandez.
“AC” was retired from TCISD where she worked in the Cafeteria. She is known as being a great cook and everyone loved her cooking.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Rosa Hernandez and brother, Eusebio Hernandez.
“AC” is survived by her daughter Veronica Ybarra, sons; Eusebio “Sam” Cardenas, Jr., Chris Cardenas and Edward “Eddie” Guerra, sister, Raquel Hernandez, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 20, 2017 at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.