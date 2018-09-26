William Lee Outten, “Willie G”, 35 of Hitchcock, Texas passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018, peacefully at his home surrounded by his friends and family. William was born August 5, 1983 in Coon Rapids, Minnesota to Robert and Linda Outten.
William graduated from Hitchcock High School in 2003, where he made and maintained many lifelong friendships. William was a gentle soul who was also stubborn, independent, kind, funny, caring and loving. He was an avid sports fan, loving the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Yankees and was even a fan of NASCAR. William was quick to let you know that he was no fan of any Texas teams. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends whether it be playing games, watching movies, being outdoors or going on vacation. William enjoyed building model cars, working word search puzzles and coloring in his spare time.
William was proceeded in death by his parents, grandparents Guadalupe and Manuela Lopez, and uncles Larry and Genaro Lopez. William is survived by his loving aunt and uncle Renelle Lopez and Anthony Jenkins; sister Chloe Lopez and good friend Kyle Cook; all of Hitchcock; loving uncle and aunt Neal and Sherry Connor; David and Sylvia Connor and their children Adrienne, Audrey, Ava; Martin Connor and his children Brett, Rose and Brandon; Larry and Diane Dean and their daughter Shelly; Patricia Lopez; constant companions and best friends Joey and Lucy Dieringer and John and Lisa Dieringer; Nick and Monica Eakes, and many other loving family members and friends and his faithful four-legged companion, Balue.
The family would like to honor William’s memory by having a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the W. Neal Carey building at First Baptist Church, Hitchcock 6601 FM 2004.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hitchcock Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 546, Hitchcock, TX 77563.
To honor William, please wear your favorite sports attire or his favorite color blue.
We have all learned so much from you Willie G. Love you so much.
