loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother was born on December 26, 1924 to Wayman and Iva Stacy in Texas City, Texas and passed away on August 29, 2018 in Friendswood, Texas. Norma graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1942 and went on to serve as a telephone operator during World War II. After marrying George R. Gratzfeld on January 27, 1946, she helped build and operate Gratzfeld Plumbing for over 30 years.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband of 59 years. She is survived by her brother, Bobby Stacy of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Karen Haase of Conroe, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Susan Gratzfeld of Friendswood, Texas; granddaughter and husband, Amy and Dane Kerne of The Woodlands, Texas; granddaughter and husband, Melissa and Jason Greer of The Woodlands, Texas; granddaughter and husband, Melinda and Mark Carlock of The Woodlands, Texas; grandson and wife, Kyle and August Gratzfeld of League City, Texas; granddaughter and fiancé, Lindsay Gratzfeld and Lee Denson of Friendswood, Texas; great granddaughters, Sadie Greer; Samantha and Avery Kerne; Emma and Hannah Carlock; and great grandson, Jackson Greer.
Norma was a faithful member of the Friendswood United Methodist Church and served as Treasurer of their TLC Ministry. She also was a founding member of the First United Methodist Church of La Marque. Norma was a member of the Wedgewood Village Garden Club, regularly volunteered at Hope Village and once served as a Cub Scout Den Mother. She and George enjoyed being part of the Two Left Feet Dance Club. She loved traveling with both her family and friends, was an amazing cook and treasured time spent at the family farm in Round Top, Texas.
A private service will be held for family at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Village, 15403 Hope Village Road, Friendswood, Texas 77546.
