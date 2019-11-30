Kathryn Louise Novelli, 80, of Galveston, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. She was born November 16, 1939, in La Marque, TX, but was a long-time resident of Galveston. She retired from the Galveston County Clerk’s office after 21 years. Kathryn enjoyed gardening, cooking, and supporting her two habits, Palais Royal and Pier One. She was a loving mother and devoted friend.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Anthony Novelli; two sons, Robert Novelli and Randy Pereira and a new daughter-in-law, Katie Novelli. Robert and Katie are expecting her first grandson in February. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Felts; sister-in-law, Shirley Felts; sister-in-law, Annette Felts; and many nieces and nephews.
Kathryn’s family will receive visitors from 1:00 until 3:00 pm, Monday, December 2, 2019, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Kathryn’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
