GALVESTON — Veronica Katherine Morris, devoted mother, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Her wishes were to be cremated. She was an amazing wife, sister and mother.
Veronica was born in Galveston, Texas on September 2, 1939, to Anthony Longo and Margaret Cambiano, who are now deceased. Veronica attended Ursuline Academy at Galveston and also higher studies at Sam Houston State University. Her career spanned time working in the clinical labs at UTMB, working with her cousin, James Layer, at Island TV and many years devoted to and retiring from Galveston Independent School District.
Veronica enjoyed collecting dolls when she was a child. Other hobbies and interests included country and western dancing, reading books and gardening. She was a devoted parishioner of both St. Patrick Catholic Church and St. Peter's Church.
Veronica is survived by her son, Brent Walsh; stepson, William D. Morris; brother, Anthony Longo, and wife Susan. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, family members and dear lifelong friends.
Veronica's family will receive visitors beginning at 12:00 pm, Saturday, September 18, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Galveston Island Humane Society, located on Galveston Island.
