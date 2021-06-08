Joyce Earnestine Miller

GALVESTON — Joyce Earnestine Lindsey Miller, 80, journeyed to her heavenly home on June 6, 2021, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
She was born on October 2, 1940, in Galveston, Texas, to Credential and Gladys Hall Lindsey in Galveston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and sisters. She leaves cherished memories with her daughter, Marie L. Miller and a host of extended family and friends.
A service remembering her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Marc James officiating.
