TEXAS CITY — Oh, what a wonderful journey it was! Vera Lee Rawls the epitome of a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend began this journey on Wednesday, February 27, 1946. She was a precious blessing sent to the late Sylvester and Maurine Wortham. She graduated from G.W. Carver High School in 1964. She was a graduate of the College of the Mainland — School of Nursing ADN program. She was a Registered Nurse (RN). The high calling of caring became a way of life for Vera, as she established her roots as a nurse. Her professional nursing career spanned over 35 years with UTMB. She retired from TDCJ in 2002. Although she retired professionally, she continued to be the family nurse, nursing family and friends that needed her services. She was a member of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church.
Vera cherished spending memorable time with her family and friends. Her quick wit, big heart, selfless acts endeared her to many people. She was always available to give sound advice to her daughter’s friends and others within the community. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafting, going to the casino traveling with her best friend & daughter, Toni. But nothing gave her joy like being a grandmother. Her granddaughter, Aleah, was the apple of her eye and their time together gave meaning to her life.
Vera Lee Rawls’ beautiful and radiant spirit will live on in the hearts of all that loved her. She fought a courage battle with cancer and God answered her prayers as He granted unto her total healing by releasing her from earthly body to live with Him in eternity on March 7, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Johnnie and Chester Wortham and Silverine Wagner; former husband and friend, Robert E. Rawls and other loved ones.
Her beautiful life fragrance will always remain in the hearts of her beloved family, daughter, Toniqua Rawls; granddaughter, Aleah Taylor; siblings, Louise Davis, Maudie Green, and Zettie Mitchell; sisters in Law, Ollie Rue Wortham and Lula M. Wortham; Godchild, Kelsey Egwurube (Petah); bonus daughter, Nakisha Paul; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friend, James Jacobs; special “sisters”, Lillian Mc Grew, Doretha Sanchez, Caroline Curry, Anne Abner, Marilyn Thompson, and Dolores White; special warriors, Gerald Mayfield, Gail Jones, Roy Wagner, Linda Jackson, Anna and Andrea Hawthorne, Darlene Greene, Michelle Watson and Simms Panther Family; MD Anderson & UTMB Hospital Staff & friends, Harlow Ratzman & Yolanda Dorsey. A Special thanks to A Serene Hospice & their nurses, Stacy Smith, Paula Johnson, Cassandra, & Evelyn for their compassionate care.
At Vera’s request there will be no service but, in her honor, you may donate to her favorite charities, The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, Inc. and the Galveston County Black Nurses Association.
