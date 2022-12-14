Esther Mae Jones

LA MARQUE, TX — God saw you getting tired Ester “Mae” Jones, 86, transition to her Heavenly Home on December 7, 2022 surrounded by love ones. Mae as she was affectionately known. She was known for her great cooking. Mae was a caring and giving person. She will be sadly missed by those who loved her. Mae was born March 8, 1936 in Limon, Louisiana to Clinton and Beatrice Harrison. She confessed to Christ at an early age. She was a member of St. James Baptist Church. She attended Limon Public Schools before moving to Galveston. Preceded in death by her husband Earnest Jones; her parents; her daughter Lula Madria (Lester); two sisters: one brother. She leaves to share her memories jer devoted daughter and care giver Barbara Jackson; her devoted grandson Tony Jones (Erica); her great grandkids Aubrey, Bailey and Tony Jones, Jr.’ her great great grands: Mason and Maize; longtime friend Beatrice “Peaches” Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by Funeral service at 12 noon on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX.

