Harry Lindsey Rush Williams, Jr.

TEXAS CITY — Services will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 324 4th Avenue N Texas City, TX 77590.

A Public Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM followed by Services to Celebrate His Life at 11:00 AM. Rev. Lincoln Singleton is the Celebrant.

The remains will be entombed at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX immediately following the Services.

The care of Mr. Williams and his family is being conducted by Respect of Life Funeral Home 7746 Belbay Houston, TX 77033. Memorial may be sent to the Funeral Home.

