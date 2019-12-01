Funeral services for Monday, December 2, 2019 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Novelli Funeral service for Kathryn Novelli will be held today at 1:00pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLeague City man charged with killing wife Thanksgiving nightMan arrested over stolen truck connected to San Leon killingSlain woman's mother reflects on case, plea dealTexas City police officer charged with DWITwo accused of grocery store purse snatchingsGalveston officers promoted, honoredMan found dead on Galveston beach identifiedBall High student, 18, accused of sexually assaulting classmatesLa Marque man accused of theft after police station confrontationRising Galveston rental and real estate prices leave mid-income workers in a housing quandary CollectionsPriced OutPhotos: Clear Falls vs George Ranch Playoff FootballIn Focus: Navy 56, Houston 41Photos: La Marque vs La Grange High School FootballPhotos: Clear Falls vs Clear Creek High School FootballIn Focus: Texans 20, Colts 17Photos: Friendswood vs Angleton High School Football CommentedRemoving Confederate statues won’t change history (77)Voting in 2020 alone can cure us of Trump infection (74)Cutting a little defense money would make us safer (72)The truth still matters in these divisive times (70)Shame on Trump's cowed enablers in the Senate (67)Public testimony is the only way we can decide (62)Dems conducting impeachment in search of a crime (55)Diplomats accuse Trump as impeachment hits Americans’ TVs (55)GOP used to be fiscally responsible; not anymore (40)Writer was only partly correct about climate change (39)
