Ramon (Ray) Legaspi Burdeos, Jr. died on August 19, 2018 at the age of 82. He died of a heart attack while visiting his birthplace of Butuan, Agusan del Norte, Philippines, where he was born to Ramon Atega Burdeos, former deputy governor of the Province of Agusan, and Manuela Mabasa Legaspi Burdeos. His siblings, all deceased, were Felicidad Legaspi, Ramona Legaspi and Angel Legaspi.
Ray is survived by his strong and devoted wife Rosalina (Rose) Cura Burdeos, caring children Ramon Ricardo, Michael William, Melissa Cura, daughter-in-law Johna, former daughter-in-law Shannon, proud grandchildren Haley, Sarah, Christian and Luke, and immediate nephew Emmanuel Legaspi, son of Ramona, along with extended family and many friends and compadres.
Ray served the U. S. Coast Guard for 23 years and climbed the ranks from Steward to Chief Petty Officer. He received several awards of merit and service. He held the distinction of being the first Filipino to be accepted into the U.S. Navy’s Hospital Corpsman School in Annapolis, Maryland. As the Vice President of the Agusan Association of Texas, he was instrumental in facilitating donations of over $750,000 of medical supplies to Butuan City Medical Center and the Agusan del Norte Provincial Hospital. He was a business owner, realtor, and a former manager of the military outpatient clinic at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston.
In his later years, he wrote five books: The Steward and the Captain’s Daughter, Pinoy Stewards In The U.S. Sea Service: Seizing Marginal Opportunity, Filipinos In The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard During The Vietnam War, Flips In Philadelphia in the Fifties and Assemble In Agusan Valley. In June of 2016, he attended The Filipino American National Historical Society 16th Biennial Conference in New York City. There he was on an authors’ panel to discuss The Steward and the Captain’s Daughter. Ray also contributed to an oral history interview recorded by the Chao Center for Asian Studies as part of Rice University’s digital scholarship archive.
The family invites you for a viewing at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont in Galveston on Monday, September 3 at 5 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. led by Deacon John Pistone. The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick‘s Catholic Church with Father Stephen Payne as celebrant, 1010 35th St., Galveston. Two buses with a total capacity of 58 will drive mourners from the church to the cemetery. The funeral interment with Military Honors will be at 1:15 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.