SANTA FE —
Wanda Jean Hollingsworth Ivy was born on December 13, 1925 and passed away December 30, 2020 in League City, TX.
She was born in Thornton, Arkansas, the youngest of 4 children, to Edwin and Claude Irene Hollingsworth. Wanda grew up in nearby Hampton, Arkansas and attended Hampton Public Schools. She met the love of her life, Mack C. Ivy and they married on May 16, 1942 and had 4 children. At that time farming was a hard life and when Mack had the chance to work for Union Carbide, they moved to Texas City in 1949 where they lived until 1978. They built their home in Santa Fe, TX and lived their life growing a large garden, canning, and cooking fresh vegetables for many to enjoy.
While making their home in Santa Fe, TX, Wanda and Mack were members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She spent many hours helping prepare food for different functions at the Church; she loved helping with the annual Bazaar and being involved with the United Methodist Women’s group. Using her nursing skills, she even volunteered her help at the Methodist Church camp in Palestine, TX. Wanda was grateful for the visits and calls from Church members the past few years especially Kathy Daumer.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 70 years, her only son Larry, and her 3 siblings; Ida Andres, Robert Hollingsworth, and James Hollingsworth.
Wanda’s passion was cooking for our Dad, her children and their spouses, but especially her grandchildren. Her family was her heart and soul.
Wanda Ivy is survived by her 3 daughters, Linda Fulton (Billy) of Santa Fe with whom she has lived for the past 5 years, Sandra Dickey (Terry) of Sugar Land who made a point to visit her at least twice a month with food and gifts, and Jane Fox (Richard) of Santa Fe who were always ready to help at a minutes notice.
She is also survived by the most precious gifts of all to her. She would light up a room with the biggest smile when one of her 9 grandchildren would walk in the room. Ross Battistoni (Karen), Ryan Battistoni (Kristan), Jennifer Voyles (Koda) all from Santa Fe and were fortunate enough to live close and reap the joy she had for all. Doug Ivy (Randi) from Oklahoma, Lara Glynn (Robin) from The Woodlands, Kyle Dickey (Suzanne) and Mark Dickey from Sugar Land, Dylan Fox and Brad Fox (Wendy) from Nacogdoches all of whom she would keep in touch by text, FB, or phone and dearly loved all of their responses. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law Rose Hollingsworth of Hot Springs, AR.
On December 13, 2020 for her 95th birthday, Wanda’s entire immediate family graced her with a party to remember!
Wanda had a long and happy life, but in her own words said, “Pa needs me, I’m ready for the Lord to take me.” We will miss this very kind, selfless lady forever.
As per Mrs. Ivy’s wish, there will be a small family graveside service at Forest Park East, Webster, TX on Saturday, January 2, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate Methodist Church, Santa Fe, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.