Patricia Ann Pat Tate

GALVESTON, TX — Patricia “Pat” Ann Tate, a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many, transitioned from this life on Thursday, January 20th, 2022.
Pat was born on December 19, 1940, in Galveston, Texas to Gladys Simon and Harold Jackson. She graduated from Central High School and attended Texas Southern University before moving to Los Angeles. While in California, her children, Neil Strawder and Tiffany Tate-McDaniel were born.
Once she returned to Galveston, “Miss Tate” was involved in the community and local sports. She was a Booster, Team Mother, and Unofficial Coach to many of Galveston’s greatest athletes. She rarely missed a Ball High football game or track meet even when her own children weren’t playing. You could always hear her cheering above the rest of the crowd. She was that loud!
Pat worked at UTMB for a time before leaving to work at the Galveston County District Clerk’s office. She spent the bulk of her career working with Anthony P. Griffin, as a secretary, then administrator for the firm. Pat demanded respect of staff members, clients, and lawyers the firm worked with. She fumed when she watched out-of-town lawyers sit in the conference room debating about the local rules and procedures in federal court. “Why are they wasting time?”, she would ask. When they would — finally — ask Pat, they were invariably surprised at how quickly the supposedly most difficult answer came. She ultimately transitioned to the position of Executive Director for the not-for-profit, Save R Hood, while remaining housed in the law firm. She also worked for Monks & Vasquez and Galveston College. At some point in time during her career, Pat may have sold you a home or property when working as a real estate agent with Delaney & Associates.
Service was a big part of Pat’s life. She helped organize the first Galveston Juneteenth Parade. She was one of the initial incorporators of Save R Hood, and at one time was a board member of St. Vincent’s House. Her work with Save R Hood is one of the main reasons north of Broadway looks dramatically different than it did thirty years ago.
Pat helped organize the St. Augustine Celebrity Barbecue. She was also active at St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church where she served as a eucharist minister. Pat was fiercely loyal and an advocate and protector for those she loved. Above all else, she was a Christian, and we know she was welcomed into heaven with open arms.
Pat is preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Gladys Simon; her father, Harold Jackson Sr.; her “second (step)mother”, Myrtle Jackson. Also welcoming her into heaven is her beloved grandmother, Hilda Aryed. Pat will be mourned by her children, Neil and Tiffany, and her grandchildren, Ashton, Amiel, Lukas, Shelbi, and Morgan. She also leaves behind her siblings, Justine “Tina”, Harold, Mattie, Irwing, Janice and numerous nieces and nephews who all loved “Auntie Pat”. Pat was also deeply loved by her long-term caregiver, Tajuana (TJ) Burns, and cared for by one of her closest friends, Anthony Griffin.
A beauty, the commensurate storyteller; no one could tell a better joke. She made us dance, celebrate, think, and laugh. She made us better.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for February 19th, 2022, at St. Augustine Church, 1410 Jack Johnson Boulevard (41st Street), Galveston, Texas, between the hours of 1:00 — 5:00 p.m. Please social distance, masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.