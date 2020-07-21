Bryant
Memorial service for Margaret Bryant will be held today at 5:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston, TX.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 21, 2020 @ 3:17 pm
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.