Dara Lee Price

TEXAS CITY — Dara Lee Shadley Price, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Sunday morning, February 14, 2021 at the HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital in Webster, Texas.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Pastor Seth Saldivar of One Life Church in Webster, Texas will be officiating.
Dara Lee was born on July 25, 1936 in Colfax, Iowa, moving to Texas in 1956. She took a position with Southwestern Bell in La Marque, Texas in 1980, retiring in 2001. Some of her favorite things were quilting, working crosswords, putting together puzzles, gardening, eating Mexican food, shopping at Walmart and spoiling her many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Dara Lee was always so creative and loved to paint and do ceramics.
She is preceded in death by her father, Cecil Earl Shadley; mother, Florence Collister Shadley and her 7 brothers and 2 sisters.
Survivors include her daughter Vickie Ann Schultz and husband, David, son Frank Dan “Danny” Price, daughter Christie Jan Price, son Richard Walter Price and wife, Yolanda, and son Robert Lee Price and wife, Wendy; 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Dara Lee will be missed by all that knew her as she impacted the lives of so many. The family would like to say a special thank you to friends and relatives who have reached out during this difficult time.
Dara Lee loved animals and had a heart for those in need. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to the Friends of League City Animal Shelter: www.friendsofleaguecityanimalshelter.com or the Galveston County Food Bank: www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org. If you would like to honor her life with plants or flowers please have them delivered to Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
