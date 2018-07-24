Our dad, brother and friend left us to join our mother in heaven on July 22, 2018.
They are dancing under the stars and laughing because he took so long to join her.
He was born May 16, 1935 to Anita Yanas Salazar and Pablo L. Salazar in Needville, Texas. Johnny was retired from the Cement Mason Local and Williams Brothers Construction Company.
He loved to participate in car shows with his 1963 Chrysler New Yorker and had finally acquired “63” trophies which had been his goal. When not working on his car he liked riding to the dike and showing “Lil Man” aka Joshua the fish they were catching. Sneaking out to brunch with his friends, chatting with the neighbors and calling his brothers and sister.
He is preceded in death by loving his wife, Elvira “Vera” C. Salazar, sons, John Michael and Paul Anthony Salazar and grandson, Paul Salazar, Jr., his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Pablo Salazar, sister, Lupe S. Biberston and brother, Antonio “Tony” Salazar (1947 – explosion).
Left to cherish the truck rides with picnics, barbeques and hilarious May 16th Birthday Parties are his children, Mona E. Salazar (his constant companion and care giver), Carlos Salazar, Rebecca Garcia, Albert C. Salazar, Adela Salazar, Renee Salazar and Anna Perez (Manuel). His pride and joy grandchildren and great – grandchildren, Matthew Perez and daughter Mallary Curry-Perez, Gabriel Perez, Nathan Salazar, Joshua Salazar and “Lil Man” Joshua, Jr., James Winston, Allison Garcia, Aaron Garcia and Haley Salazar-Davilos and son Dax. His brothers, Fabian Salazar and Paul “Chief” Salazar, and sister, Patty Munich.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Emken Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal, 1604 9th Ave North, Texas City, Texas with a private interment on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Matthew Perez, Gabriel Perez, Nathan Salazar, Joshua Salazar, James Winston and Aaron Garcia with great-grandsons “Lil Man” Joshua Salazar and Dax Davilos.
Thank you to his long-time friends for all the visits and calls during his lengthy illness, Hector Muniz, Sefe and Gene Rivas, Daniel Salazar, Inez Martinez, Dan Smith and neighbor Armond Lemelle.
