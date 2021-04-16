Nora Brooks

GALVESTON — Nora Martinez Garza Brooks, 75, of Galveston, passed peacefully in her home on April 1, 2021. She was born May 13, 1945 in McAllen, TX to Antonio and Leonarda Martinez Garza, owners of Martinez Fruit Stand. She was the baby of the family and the only girl. Nora graduated from Ball High School in 1963 and obtained her cosmetology license. She worked cleaning private homes for years, and this is how she met her dear friend, Olga Kats, who employed Nora. She also had many other very special friends, including Pat Ross and Carolina Guzman.
Nora married Edward Brooks December 21, 1974. Nora and Ed never had children, but they shared a goddaughter, Kim Gerhardt, known to this day as “Baby Kim.” Nora and Kim shared a very special bond and loved each other to the end.
Nora considered her nieces and nephews her children and spoiled them all. Especially close to her heart were her grand nephews, Frankie and Anthony, who constantly set their minds on making Aunt Nora happy.
Nora will be lovingly remembered by many as a spunky, fun-loving person who loved people and had friends all over. You never wanted to make her mad, though — she would let you know how she felt!
Nora was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Tony and Henry Garza. She is survived by her husband, Edward Brooks; goddaughter, Kim Gerhardt; nieces, Angela King and Doris Jones; nephews, Chris Garza and David Garza and wife, Lupe; many grandnieces and grandnephews; and numerous close friends made throughout the years.
Nora’s family will receive visitors beginning at 11:00 am Monday, April 19, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Nora’s family wishes to extend special thanks to Teresa and Mario, who have gone above and beyond to care for Nora and Edward. Teresa was Nora’s running buddy, and they loved to go everywhere together. Teresa was loved like an adopted niece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.