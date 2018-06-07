Scott
Funeral services for Dorothy Scott will be held today at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 324 4th Ave. N., Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Quiroz
Funeral Mass for Mary Quiroz will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Jones
A Masonic service for Edward Jones will be held today at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Davis
Funeral services for Otis Davis will be held today at 1 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Poulter
Funeral services for Robert Poulter will be held today at 4:30 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 East Medical Center Blvd. in Webster.
Robinson
A celebration of life service for Alexander Robinson will be held today at 11 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Kocurek
A graveside service for Alois Kocurek will be held today at 2 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale, Houston TX under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Gast
Memorial service for Nancy Gast will be held today at 7 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, 77591.
Pittser
Funeral service for Clyde Pittser will be held today at 2 p.m. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Megale
Funeral service for Virginia Megale will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Hungerford
Funeral service for Daniel Hungerford will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
