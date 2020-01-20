Velda was born in Texas City, Texas on December 2, 1956. She went to her maker on January 19, 2020.
Velda was a long-time resident of Texas City and moved to League City where she resided her remaining life.
Velda enjoyed sports, outdoor activities and anything that included children. She enjoyed very much her time and co-workers with her jobs especially when she was at Texas City National and Regions Bank as the Spry Club representative.
As her son Andrew got older, she volunteered many hours at League City Elementary as a Teachers helper. She always enjoyed the travel and many Casino trips that we took.
She is preceded in death by mother, Patsy Calhoun.
She is survived husband, Andy Clark; father, Weldon Calhoun; brothers, Weldon Duane Calhoun and Judy, Keith Calhoun and Brenda; son, Matthew Barnett and Ashley, Skye Clark and Maigan, and Andrew Clark; daughters, Julie Ekre and Per, Erin Schlageter and Andrew; nine grandchildren, Devon, Jaylin, Caitlyn, Logan, Christian, Collin, Carson, Lainey and Kaia; two great-grandchildren, Rory & Sydney.
Special thanks to Accredited Hospice of America, Sophia, Gracia, Erika, Karen, Ashley, Filice, and Melissa.
In Lieu of flowers you can make Memorial gifts to Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org) or Grace United Methodist 2418 7th Ave, N. Texas City, Texas 77590.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 2-3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home – Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591. Funeral Services will start at 3:00 p.m., with Interment to follow at Forest Park - East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
