Earl Paul Simburger, born June 26, 1928, the son of George and Amelia Simburger, passed away on April 18 at the age of 91.
One of seven children, he was raised on a farm in rural Illinois and was no stranger to hard work. No job was too big and anything could be achieved.
His commitment to his family fueled his drive to succeed. He excelled in academics and earned his master’s degree in chemical engineering and worked for AMOCO Oil for over 40 years, traveling all over the world.
He was a long-time resident of Dickinson, Texas where he and his family founded and operated a successful chain of child care centers including, Guardian School in Dickinson and Twin Oaks in La Marque. He was known by many as Mr. Simburger, a kind and gentle man; and, to the children of his child care centers, he was affectionately known as Papa.
After his retirement from AMOCO, he and his wife continued to provide a safe place for the children of his community at Guardian School.
With a mind that could solve any problem, hands that could build or fix anything they touched and a heart that beat for his family, he was admired and loved dearly.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Harriet; brothers Roy, John, and James and sister Janice; and nephew’s Jack and Lynn. He is survived by his brothers Harold and Ohren; sons Doug and Mark; daughter-in-law Beth; grandchildren Teresa, Trisha and Dylan; great grandchildren, Amanda and Casen; and nephew Don, among many other nieces and nephews and extended family.
He will be laid to rest in Illinois in Bunker Hill Cemetery next to his beloved wife.
