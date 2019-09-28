The family of Lillie Mae McNelty invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Gtr St Matthews Baptist Church (6333 Hwy 6). A visitation will held beginning at 6:00 p.m. followed by funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor W.L. Randall, Jr. officiating. Burial will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1st at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
She leaves cherish memories with her son, Pastor Carl McNelty (Cynthia); five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Read her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
