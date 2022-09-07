GALVESTON — Mason Anthony Nelson was born on April 14, 2008 in San Antonio, Texas. He died on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Galveston, Texas. His life was senselessly taken by a drunk driver who had been imprisoned for numerous DWI convictions and had been released from prison that very day.
Mason spent the first 9 years of his life living in Boerne, Texas. He moved to Galveston in 2017 and attended Trinity Episcopal School from which he graduated last May. Mason was last in a line of family members who proudly attended Trinity, including his father, Reid Nelson. Mason was a freshman at Ball High School at the time of his death. He had just completed his second week of school and was thriving scholastically, athletically, and socially.
Mason is survived by his father, Reid Allen Nelson, and mother, Melissa Vaught Nelson; sister Ellie Phillips; brother Parker Nelson; brother Cody Phillips; sister Peighton Nelson; grandparents Sally Nelson and Alvin and Nancy Vaught; uncles Eric Nelson and wife Stephanie, Jeremy Nelson, John Vaught and wife Nancy, and Mark Vaught and wife Lauren; aunt Melissa Nelson Davis and husband Ricky; many great-uncles, great-aunts, cousins, and more friends than can be counted.
Mason was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Nelson; grandmother, Sharon Steinsland and step-grandfather, Odd Steinsland.
Mason was so many things to so many people. The family has been amazed and humbled beyond measure as stories about him have emerged. We knew his faith was very important to him, but we now know that it was his overriding interest. He talked about his faith to many of his friends, leading some to start a relationship with the Lord and others to strengthen theirs. One of his last social media posts asked those who wanted to learn more about God to contact him. Mason was also a driven athlete; coaches and teammates have talked about how he "put in the work." He could be found most days at the Baseball Bunker practicing or working out, often with no one else present. His last workout at the Bunker was after school and baseball practice on the day he died, a Friday, by himself at the start of the holiday weekend. To say that Mason had many friends would be an understatement. His core "tribe" were brothers and sisters to him; he loved them like family. Mason also had many friends he made at Camp Longhorn. The family has cherished reading their loving words and reflections. It is obvious that he means very much to them as well. Mason, as one loved one recently put it, "had it all." He did.
Mason's life will be celebrated at Coastal Community Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10 with a reception to follow at the Moody Activity Center at Trinity Episcopal School.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mason Nelson Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund through the GISD Educational Foundation.
