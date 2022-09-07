Mason Anthony Nelson

GALVESTON — Mason Anthony Nelson was born on April 14, 2008 in San Antonio, Texas. He died on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Galveston, Texas. His life was senselessly taken by a drunk driver who had been imprisoned for numerous DWI convictions and had been released from prison that very day.

Mason spent the first 9 years of his life living in Boerne, Texas. He moved to Galveston in 2017 and attended Trinity Episcopal School from which he graduated last May. Mason was last in a line of family members who proudly attended Trinity, including his father, Reid Nelson. Mason was a freshman at Ball High School at the time of his death. He had just completed his second week of school and was thriving scholastically, athletically, and socially.

