HOUSTON TEXAS — Cecelia Kouns, 93, passed away on November 7, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Cecelia was born on November 28, 1926 in Taloga, Oklahoma to parents Pearl and Anton Kunc. She grew up with four sisters on a working farm in western Oklahoma where the family raised cattle and harvested wheat. She graduated from Taloga High School in 1944 where she met the love of her life, Lyndel Kouns. She then graduated from Oklahoma State University and she & Lyndel were married in 1948. They began their life together in Chickasha, Oklahoma and became parents to three children. They relocated to Texas City in 1965. Cecelia became a teacher and taught elementary school in the Texas City Independent School District. She continued her education and received a master's degree from The University of Houston at Clear Lake City in 1978. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and was involved in numerous civic organizations. She loved to travel and to entertain with a wide circle of friends, but most of all she cherished her family, and nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lyndel Kouns, son Craig Kouns and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Rasmussen and husband Steve; son, Brian Kouns and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Jill Simonton, Matthew Rasmussen, Lauren Kouns and Jordan Kouns; and one great grandchild, Finn Simonton; and sisters, Carolyn Speer and Eileen Vanderlee.
Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., on Friday November 13, 2020 with a memorial service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at Emken-Linton funeral home in Texas City.
The family would like to thank the staff at Parkway Place assisted living facility in Houston who provided loving care and support over the past 5+ years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the TCISD Foundation for the Future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.