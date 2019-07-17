Lance Michael Rainville was born March 15, 1994 in Galveston, Texas to Elizabeth Milina and Michael Rainville. Lance departed from this life too soon on July 9, 2019 at the age of 25. Lance was at work providing for his family when he was involved in a tragic accident.
The greatest joy this life brought Lance was being a father to his sweet little girl Sophia. Aside from being a dad, Lance enjoyed being with family and friends, always making them laugh. Although he was taken too soon, Lance made an impact on so many lives and will always be remembered for his bright, fun-loving spirit and his love of bringing people together.
Lance is survived by his 3-year-old daughter, Sophia Rainville; and his significant, other Savannah Maples. He is also survived by his parents; his grandmother, Camilla Morris of Alvin, Texas; his brothers, Christian Rainville and Braden Rainville as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Brittany and Jeff Viegas, of Galveston, Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Lance was preceded in death by his grandfather, Eugene Milina of Galveston, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 10:00 a.m. at Moody Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. Following the services Lance’s family and friends will continue with a celebration of life at The Oaks Bar in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in his daughter’s name. Checks can be made out to Sophia Rainville and mailed to: 9286 Jamaica Beach Galveston, TX 77554.
