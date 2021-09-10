Leo Alton Reitan

FRIENDSWOOD — Leo Alton Reitan, 90, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2021. He was born August 8, 1931 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to Alfred Henry and Lillie Marie (Sogaard) Reitan. Leo graduated from Waubun High School in 1949. He served in the Army and was a Korean War veteran. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1964 with a degree in Physics. Leo went on to work at the Johnson Space Center for 29 years. He was a member of the Sierra Club, the Bay Area Social Club and attended Peace Lutheran Church in Pasadena, Texas. He was responsible for restoring the 900 acre John O’Quinn I-45 Estuarial Corridor and once completed it was renamed Reitan Point. He was a big fan of Joan Baez. Leo was a big hearted man and would help anyone. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ralph Reitan and sister Arleen Johnson. He is survived by his niece Mary (Lee) Newton from Washington, nephew Kevin ( Dianne) Johnson from California and great-niece Leann (Aaron) Newton from Washington. After cremation, his ashes, as well as his sister Arleen’s will be spread at the family farm in Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription