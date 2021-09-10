FRIENDSWOOD — Leo Alton Reitan, 90, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2021. He was born August 8, 1931 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to Alfred Henry and Lillie Marie (Sogaard) Reitan. Leo graduated from Waubun High School in 1949. He served in the Army and was a Korean War veteran. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1964 with a degree in Physics. Leo went on to work at the Johnson Space Center for 29 years. He was a member of the Sierra Club, the Bay Area Social Club and attended Peace Lutheran Church in Pasadena, Texas. He was responsible for restoring the 900 acre John O’Quinn I-45 Estuarial Corridor and once completed it was renamed Reitan Point. He was a big fan of Joan Baez. Leo was a big hearted man and would help anyone. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ralph Reitan and sister Arleen Johnson. He is survived by his niece Mary (Lee) Newton from Washington, nephew Kevin ( Dianne) Johnson from California and great-niece Leann (Aaron) Newton from Washington. After cremation, his ashes, as well as his sister Arleen’s will be spread at the family farm in Minnesota.
