Raymond L. Nelson 1/16/1936 - 1/23/2022

GALVESTON — Raymond Lee Nelson, age 86, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Galveston, Texas. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee on January 16, 1936 to Carl and Clara Nelson. He attended Christian Brothers High School and Memphis State University.
After proudly serving in the US Navy in the early 50s, Ray moved to Houston, Texas in 1958, attending the University of Houston. He entered the property & casualty insurance industry in 1964, starting his own agency in 1975. He was President of Town & Country Insurance Agency until 2004, and was a director of the Independent Insurance Agents of Houston. Ray was a very self-accomplished, savvy businessman.
A life-long student of military and naval history, he was active in the Navy League, being a past president of the Houston Council, and a national director. Ray was a member of the Naval Order and the USS Kretchmer DER-329 reunion group.
Ray is survived by his wife Jean — the love of his life. He is also survived by his daughters Leslie Scott and Loren Baynes, sons-in-law, Russell Scott and Eric Baynes, and grandchildren, Lindsey Scott Lascaux, Caden Kinard, Lauren Gaffney, Devon Larkins, Beth Larkins, Gavin Larkins, Kylie Baynes, and Jacob Baynes. He was preceded in death by his son Bob Gaffney and his daughter Elizabeth Larkins.
Travel was a passion Ray and Jean shared. The globe-trotting couple have been around the world many times, visiting all seven continents. Ray had traveled to ~ and stood on ~ both the North Pole and the South Pole. Ray and Jean were members of the Napoleonic Society of America and enjoyed collecting books and items from that era. Ray’s Napoleon collection of arts, books, and artifacts was quite impressive!
Known as the original, most interesting man in the world, Ray (aka Pop, Pawpaw and Pa) could swoon the ladies with his debonaire charm and also hang with the boys with a game of poker and witty jokes. Ray treasured listening to music from Beethoven to the Eagles, and disco music is what he and Jean would boogie to! He loved the Houston Texans and Astros, and was one of the original seat owners for both teams. In 2004, they began an association with Galveston. Their bay home on the “west end” provided good fishing and fun for their many visitors.
Although Parkinson’s disease tried to take away Ray’s enjoyment of many things, it couldn’t take away his funny, dry wit, charm, and love of life and others. The family is so grateful for the care that Toian “Ann” Matthews provided for the past few years.
Raymond Nelson is now sailing and cruising in the best, smoothest of oceans; May you have fair winds and following seas. Family and friends are invited to join his Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Galveston Country Club.
‘Time and tide wait for no man’. Geoffrey Chaucer
