GALVESTON — Adrian Collard came in by the ocean and left by the bay at the age of 45. He was born in Chula Vista, California July 23, 1975, at the hospital right next door. He moved with his parents to Texas in 1979, and lived in Austin, San Antonio, and Friendswood while in school. He then made his way to Galveston, where he lived until January 22, 2021. He worked for many years at Leo’s Cajun Corner.
He was a loving, generous man who always did what he could for a friend in need. For the last few years, he especially enjoyed being Uncle Adrian to the children in the house he shared with Joel Vargas and his family.
Adrian loved crawfish and didn’t think it was fair that you could not eat it all year round! Every time he met his mother for lunch, the request for crawfish would invariably come up, even in the middle of winter when it was not in season. He enjoyed sailing with his mother and stepfather. He also loved rock and roll, most recently attending a Kiss concert with his mom.
Among his survivors are his mother, Meade Collard LeBlanc of League City, Texas, father Marlon Collard of San Diego, California, sister Quinn Collard of Seattle, Washington, grandmother Susanne Morrow of Carson City Nevada, uncles Thayer Morrow of Henderson, Nevada, and Darryl Gumz of Jefferson, Georgia, and great uncles John Cohan of Santa Barbara, California and William Cohan of Grand Junction, Colorado.
A celebration of life will be held later this year. Memorial gifts may be made in Adrian’s name to the Galveston County Food Bank or any other charity the donor wishes.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Adrian’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.