NEW BRAUNFELS — We never wanted this day to come. Our Mom, Carolyn Barr Regini, the angel of our family, passed away on June 9, 2021 at the age of 82 after a courageous battle. Surrounding her side, we prayed, cried at our approaching loss, and were silently thankful she was no longer hurting as she passed from her Earthly home into the Heavenly fields she was awaiting. Our family vow is to honor her legacy by living our lives to the fullest and "celebrate everything." We remember how she loved us and taught us not just by the words she spoke but rather the example she set.
She was born to Raymond and Carrie Barr (McTyre) on January 13, 1939. After graduating from Ursuline High School, Carolyn married her sweetheart, Charles L. Regini. Together, they had 5 children: Chuck (Lynda), Cheryl, Raymond, Kevin (Diana), Michelle (William - Scoot). To brighten her life were ten grandchildren: Nicholas (Kristen), Melissa, Tyler, Talor, Kyle, C.J., Kayla (Eddy), Chad, Tori and Raigen. To further her joy were 5 great grandchildren: Vincent, Nicholas, Jude, Jacquelyn and Adalynn. She also felt blessed to provide motherly love to Catherine Smith (Zara), Gracie, and Jackson Smith.
We are grateful for the kindness of her longtime friends, JoAnn Yates and Linda and Darrell Wallace who comforted and cared for our mom when she needed them. She left behind many friends she met through our moves from Texas, to Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Oklahoma and Georgia; ultimately, retiring in the beautiful Hill County.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Mom. She loved to watch TV, from football to game shows to Disney Movies and QVC shopping. An eager reader, when she opened a book she couldn't put it down until she knew the ending. A Louisiana native, her home-style cooking satisfied friends and family, and she learned Italian dishes, too, to please our Dad. During our summer trips, Mom often explored the local cemeteries and would tap into her imagination as we drove and wondered what life was like behind the doors of the homes we passed. We played board games, card games, dominoes and spoons, spending endless hours around the kitchen table. She was never one out for the win but rather the fun of the challenge.
Our family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Monday, June 28, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Memorial mass will be 12:00 noon, Tuesday, June 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial following at Old Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Joseph's Honey Creek Church in Spring Branch, TX; St Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston, TX; or Holy Saviour Hospice Care in Bedford, Texas.
Before she left our earthly lives her preoccupation was to ensure of all her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren had and identified who their Guardian Angels are. She would not rest until every name was written down. However, we all agree the Guardian Angel we all desire is her. Please watch over us and be our guiding voice all the rest of our days. We love and miss you.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Mom's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
