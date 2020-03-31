Ruth Ann Creel, 79 of Texas City, Texas passed away March 30, 2020 in Webster, Texas. Arrangement are pending at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas.
Nancy Walker, 83, of Texas City, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
