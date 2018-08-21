James Long Keith III, 84, “Jimmy” to his friends and family, was born November 4, 1933 in Houston, Texas and passed away August 12, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
A graduate of Saint Thomas High School in 1953, he attended University of Houston. Jimmy first worked at Tellepsen Construction Company and then UTMB Galveston as a horticultural caretaker until he retired. Jimmy loved fishing, traveling and living on the coast. Hurricane Ike took his home in Crystal Beach, and he moved to Galveston where he enjoyed many years with his beloved Princess.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Carla Keith, Webb and Pearl Ward and his parents, James L. Keith Jr. and Alice Ward Keith.
He is survived by many cousins, close friends and adopted nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Memorial Oaks Cemetery Chapel, Houston, Texas.
