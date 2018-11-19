James Joseph Murphy, III
GALVESTON—James Joseph Murphy, III, 75, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Hallie Viola Bennett
GALVESTON—Hallie Viola Bennett, 88, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018, in Alvin, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Lillian Marie Mayes
GALVESTON—Lillian Marie Mayes, 97, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018, at The Meridian in Galveston. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Daxter Tristen Peel
BACLIFF—Daxter Tristen Peel, 22, of Bacliff, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. www.carnesfuneralhome.com 409-986-9900
