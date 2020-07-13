Salvador Aceves, 88, of Galveston passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his residence in Galveston surrounded by his loving family. Salvador was born October 5, 1931 in San Benito, Texas to Miguel and Josefa Aceves.
Funeral services will be 11:30 Am Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 Am until 11 AM at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Salvador was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church now Holy Family Catholic Parish. He retired from the U.S. Navy, and worked several years for G&H Towing where he retired from. He also worked part-time as a security guard at the Galveston Cruise Ship Terminal, Todd’s Shipyards, and was a cook at the Golden Greek and Balinese restaurants. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, his greatest joy was spending time with his family especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He enjoyed cooking and sharing stories of his youth and navy years. He was a kind generous person who helped others and will forever be remembered in our hearts.
Salvador is preceded in death by his son Jaime Aceves, parents Josefa and Miguel Aceves, brothers Alberto, Enrique and Jose. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 65 years Maria Del Carmen Aceves; daughters Sylvia Yepez husband Jose (Chemo), Maria Castro; sons Miguel Aceves wife Francis, Salvador Aceves, Jr., and Javier Aceves, several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother Ramiro Aceves (Joan) of North Carolina, sisters Flor Fonseca (Albert) and Lila Candelas from Harlingen, Texas, numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Alexander Flores, Isaac Almaguer, Jr., Michael Aceves, Jeremy Aceves, Carlos (Rico) Aceves, and Carmen Aceves.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the dr.’s and nurses on 10D, and the ICU staff at UTMB and AMED hospice for their care.
In respect for family and friends attendees are requested to please wear a mask and practice social distance.
