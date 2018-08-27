Maniscalco
Funeral services for Billie Maniscalco will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Miranda
Funeral services for Guadalupe Miranda will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 E.F. Lowry in Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Naquin
Memorial Mass for Gerald Naquin will be held at 2 p.m. at the Shrine of True Cross, 300 F.M. 517 Rd. E., in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
