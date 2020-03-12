Our beloved, Paul Lee Jenkins, 82, of Hitchcock, TX, transitioned to his
Heavenly home on Wednesday March 4, 2020, while under the care of HCA Mainland Medical Center. Paul was born in Karnack, TX to Henry Lee Jenkins Sr. and Hazie Love Jenkins. He attended Public school in Karnack and later moved to the Galveston County Area. Our beloved, Paul Lee Jenkins, 82, of Hitchcock, TX, transitioned to his
Heavenly home on Wednesday March 4, 2020, while under the care of HCA Mainland Medical Center.
Paul joined and remained an active member of Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church until his death. He retired from the International Laborers Local 154 of Galveston County. He was also in the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge for many years.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents; wife: Shirley Jenkins; daughter: Michelle Flowers; siblings: Dora Malveaux, Hazel Bradley, Katie Smith, John
Mills, Calvin Gordon, Earl Gordon, Melvin Porter and Ronnie Gates. Paul leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Reginald (Kim) Jenkins Sr., Paula Richardson, Christopher (Geraldine) Allen Sr., siblings: Mary (William) Gates Frelot, Claudia (Rick) Gates Wright, Diana Frelot, Margaret Tolbert, Thomas Gates, Richard (Donna) Jenkins, Mary (Arthur) Jenkins-Carr, Willie Jenkins, and Henry Jenkins Jr.; his 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren a host of nieces, and nephews,; a devoted friend, Thurman Romar; caretaker, Virginia Bell, and his extended family, friends and loved ones.
The remains of Mr. Paul Jenkins will lie in state Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5PM until 8PM in Mainland Funeral Home Chapel 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568.
A Public Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM followed by the Funeral Services at 3:00 PM. Both Services will be held at Greater St Matthew Baptist Church 6333 Hwy 6 Hitchcock, TX 77568. Burial will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grace Memorial Cemetery Santa Fe, TX 77510. Memorials may be sent to the Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568. Dorthea Jones is the Family Funeral Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.