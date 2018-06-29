AUSTIN, TEXAS—William Burel “Bill” Davis, 92, passed away June 28, 2018. He courageously fought to live till the very end. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”. II Timothy 4:7.
Bill was born January 15, 1926 on a farm in Franklin County, Arkansas near Qzark, Arkansas. Parents were James Elmer “Buck” Davis and Ida Mae Waldron Davis. He was the oldest of four siblings. He graduated from Minco, OK High School and soon after enlisted in the Army with WWII in full bloom. He distinguished himself with service in the European Theater, including the Battle of The Bulge. Later, he served in “Occupied” Japan.
He married his high school sweetheart, Marcheta Elizabeth Lee. They had three children, Mark, Kathlene “Katie” and Suzanne, all of whom preceded Bill in death.
Bill loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent as much time as possible at his beloved deer lease in the Texas Hill Country. He and Marcheta enjoyed going to the casino in Lake Charles, LA. Bill kept meticulous records of wins and losses! He was well read and enjoyed telling a good yarn about his days as a boy, when he and brother Hubert ran the woods and creeks of central OK, selling pelts of critters they and their dogs ran down.
Bill owned and operated a permastone business in Texarkana, TX in the early years after the war, later moving to Austin and starting a home construction business. After many years there, he moved to Galveston where he created Bill Davis Custom Homes. Bill built hundreds of spectacular homes in and around Galveston, including Tiki Island. For his outstanding work, he was named Builder of the Year for Galveston County on seven different occasions. And for each home he built, he gained a new and lasting friend.
Bill loved Galveston! Often times he would simply park on the Seawall and watch the waves come in for hours. He treasured each and every friend there, most especially Terry Johanson, who was like a son, and Gary Gilliland.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three children and sister, Joy Douglas of Irving, TX.
Survivors: The light of his life, granddaughter Hillary Hightower of Spicewood, TX; brother Hubert Davis and wife Almetta of Minco, OK; sister Norma Jordan and husband David of Arlington, TX; many beloved family members and countless treasured friends. Special thanks to staff and nurses at Grace House Assisted Living in Austin, TX.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis Chapel, 411 Ranch Road 620 South in Lakeway, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace House Assisted Living, 11825 Bee Cave Road, Austin, Texas 78738, Attn: Bill Davis Memorial.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis (512) 263-1511. For those desiring, you may also access the online guest registry and obituary at www.wcfish.com.
