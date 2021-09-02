TEXAS CITY —
Mrs. Karen Yvette McNair, 59, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Mrs. McNair was born March 18, 1962, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. A memorial service for Mrs. McNair will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Westward Street Church of Christ in Texas City.
