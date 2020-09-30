Michael Joseph Mouton age 60 passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 just shy of his 61st birthday surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Galveston, Texas on September 30, 1959.
Michael was employed by Kroger’s, Sears and the Anderson Dental Lab in La Marque, TX. Michael was of Catholic faith and a member of Queen of Peace Church in La Marque.
His love of family and friends was undeniable. His love of his Mother was a “Special Love”! Michael was a kind, loving, tender-hearted person with a great sense of humor. He was a patient teacher and an easy-going man … even when his sisters and brother had projects that needed his assistance.
He always enjoyed his time with his nieces Sara and Alexis … from movies, comic books, stuffed animals, etc., they always had fun. He also enjoyed gardening, especially growing pepper plants and was a huge Texan’s fan.
His pride and joy was his 1968 Corvette.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nathan Mouton; Grandfather, Joe L. Perry; Grandmother, Louise Perry; Grandfather, Martin Mouton and Grandmother, Ann Mouton.
He is survived by his devoted mother, Iva Nell Mouton, sisters, Sylvia (Bruce) Mason, Carla (Steve) Werner, Vivian (Richard) Tomlinson, Brother, Ricky Mouton and nieces, Alexis Tomlinson and Sara Tomlinson.
Due to COVID-19, family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on the memorial page and share them with the family.
“Remember Me”
Fill not your hearts with pain and sorrow but remember me in every tomorrow. Remember the joy, the laughter, the smiles; I have only gone to rest a little while. Although, my leaving causes pain and grief, my going has eased my hurt and given me relief. So, dry your eyes and remember me, not as I am now but as I used to be. I will remember you all and look on with a smile. Understand in your hearts. I have only gone to rest a little while. As long as I have the love of each of you, I can live my life in the hearts of all of you.
