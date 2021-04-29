Sharon Venita Marshall

DICKINSON — Sharon Venita Woods Marshall was born to Oscar William Woods, Jr. and Evelyn Williams Woods on September 13, 1947 in Bay City, Texas. At an early age, Sharon professed her belief in Jesus Christ and was baptized at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Willis, Texas.
Sharon graduated high school in 1965 from Paul Laurence Dunbar in Dickinson, Texas as the valedictorian of her class. She then completed three years of college at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. She began her career as an insurance adjuster and later worked as an office manager and legal assistant.
Sharon departed this earthly life on April 25, 2021 at a nursing facility in Webster, Texas. She leaves cherished memories to her: stepdaughter, LaCress Salama (Emad); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Marsha Annette Woods and Yolanda Lynn Woods; brothers, Carl Langston Woods, Sr., Tadarell Lee Woods (Hyacinth), and Oscar William Woods, III; sister-in-law, Brenda Woods; brother-in-law, Lionell Marshall (Deborah); God-daughter, Shannon Nicole Woods Williams (Amos); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her: husband, Sherman Marshall; parents, Oscar Jr. and Evelyn Woods; brother, Kenneth William Woods, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Glenda Woods, Carl Joyce Lathan, Dorothy Glen Dever, Barbara Harris, and Constance Marshall; brothers-in-law, Herman Marshall, Wendon "Winnie" Marshall, L.D. Dever, and Loise "Joe" Harris; as well as other loved ones.
There will be a public visitation held on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm and a second visitation held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 6) Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Houston National Cemetery.
