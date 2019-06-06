On September 1st, 1956, Dr. Herbert and Nadine Robinson, Sr. were blessed with a precious baby boy they named Elliott Lee Robinson in San Antonio, TX. Elliott was known as “Bubba” by everyone.
He was raised in a Christian home and baptized at an early age at New Hope Baptist Church in San Antonio, Texas. In his adult years, he united with Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. William L. Randall, Jr., Pastor.
Bubba was employed by Robco Janitorial Services and the Front Door Club for many years before joining the workforce at Alfred Conhagen, Inc.
On December 31, 1998, Elliott united in marriage to Andrea McCray. Together they raised seven beautiful children and eighteen grandchildren. He touched the lives of everyone he met with his charismatic attitude. Bubba was a jokester all the way to his death. He departed this life on June 3, 2019 at 9:17 a.m. at his home surrounded by his wife and loved ones.
He was reunited in heaven with his grandparents, Dave and Hattie Dent; Genevieve and Thomas Robinson; mother, Nadine Robinson; sister, Joanne; brother, Herbert, Jr. and son, Chris Matthews.
Celebrating his victory is his loving wife, Andrea; father, Dr. Herbert (Lois) Robinson, Sr.; his devoted children, Diya, Joycelin, Darius, Di-Nona, Terrance and Kiana; his siblings, Joseph, Gwen, Rhonda, Pamela and Joelina (Al); numerous loving uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Public Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 starting at 12 noon. The Life Celebration will begin at 1:00 p.m. Both Services will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 HWY 6 Hitchcock, TX 77563. Pastor Randall will officiate the services. The family will receive guest in the Fellowship Hall of the Church following the Service. Memorials may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
