TEXAS CITY — Margie Tarpey Sauer, 87, passed away Sunday December 13, 2020. Margie was born May 23, 1933 in Texas City, TX to Ruhl J. Tarpey and Katherine Trent Tarpey. She was a life-long and very proud Texas Citian. Margie was the granddaughter of William P. Tarpey, the first mayor of Texas City. Margie graduated from Texas City High School in 1951. She met and married Herbert J. Sauer Jr., the love of her life at St. Mary's Catholic Church in 1954. Together they raised their 7 children in their home on 8th Ave built by W. P Tarpey in 1910.
Margie was an 87-year member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Texas City. She served on the Parish Council, was a member of Our Lady of Fatima PTA serving as president. Margie was a member of St. Monica's Altar Group.
Margie and her business partner Marie Atkinson were proud owners of Two M's Catering. They also were owners of the Hallmark Card and Party Shop on 6th Street in Texas City.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Herbert J. Sauer, Jr. She is survived by her children, Christie Guthier (Cam), Carla Hipp, John (Monica), Pete (Teresa), Sam (Angie) Joe and Katie Sauer; her grandchildren, Catherine Kelley, Cam Guthier II, Jeremy, Jenny and John Hipp, Lindsay and Audrey Sauer, Heather Rivas, Ruhl, Peter and Brandon Sauer, Kayla Rivenbark, Elliot, Maximillian and Sammy Mike Sauer, Daniel, Blake and Nicholas Sauer. She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren with 1 more expected in February.
A Mass celebrating the life of Margie will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church of Texas City. Due to Covid 19 attendees are asked to social distance and are required to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal or Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Texas City.
